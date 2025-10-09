Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood charged with multiple rape and sex offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with multiple rapes and sexual assaults.

The Metropolitan Police said the 68-year-old is accused of offences against seven different women who were as young as 17 years old.

He is charged with four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault, which allegedly happened between 1983 and 2016.

Westwood, of Westminster, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 10 November.

Police said the former Radio 1 DJ is alleged to have indecently assaulted a 17-year-old girl in the Fulham area of London in 1983.

open image in gallery The former Radio 1 DJ pictured in 2004 ( PA Archive )

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in the Vauxhall area of London in 1986, as well as allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a woman, aged between 17 and 18, in London between 1995 and 1996.

Westwood is alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted a woman aged 17 to 18 between 2000 and 2001, and is accused of raping a woman in her 20s in 2010 – with the alleged offences also reported to have taken place in London.

He is further accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in Stroud, Gloucestershire, in 2010, and is alleged to have sexually assaulted another woman in her 20s in the Finchley area of London in 2016.

The BBC Board previously apologised following a review that said the corporation “did not take adequate action” after learning of concerns regarding the hip hop DJ’s alleged behaviour.

In response to historical sexual abuse allegations, Westwood has previously said he “strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour”.

He stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April 2022 and left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years.

On Thursday, Chief Crown Prosecutor Lionel Idan said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has decided to prosecute Westwood for “a series of serious sexual offences”.

He said: “Our prosecutors have established that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy appealed to anyone with information to contact police.

He said: “It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us, and we continue to provide them with all available support.

“Our investigation remains open, and we’d encourage anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with us. Any reports will be dealt with in the strictest confidence by specialist officers.”

Any information can be passed to police by emailing CIT@met.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting 4672/09OCT25.

Support is also available by contacting the independent charity Rape Crisis on its free 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line by calling 0808 500 2222.