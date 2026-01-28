Teenage boy charged with manslaughter of schoolgirl, 15, after Beckton flat fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenage boy has been charged with manslaughter following a house fire in London that killed a schoolgirl.

Tiffany Regis, 15, died from smoke inhalation after flames engulfed a second-floor flat in Tollgate Road, Beckton, on 6 April 2023.

A 16-year-old boy was charged on Tuesday with manslaughter, arson and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

The teenager, who legally cannot be named, has been bailed and is due to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on 24 February.

open image in gallery The fire wrecked one corner of the building ( PA )

The Labour mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said at the time that it was a tragic moment for the community.

She said: "Tiffany's parents are going through unimaginable pain at the loss of their much-loved 15-year-old daughter who brought so much joy.

"I am deeply upset by this tragic loss of a young life, as is everyone in Newham.

"Our priority is to support Tiffany's parents grieving the loss of their child; and all those young people who have lost a dear friend."

The London Fire Brigade was called to the scene on 6 April 2023 at 5.24pm and the fire was under control by 6.33pm.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking and surrounding fire stations attended the incident.

Firefighters found the girl in a second-floor flat, where she was pronounced dead. Five others were injured and taken to the hospital by London Ambulance Service crews, but were later discharged.

Soon after the incident the brigade’s borough commander for Newham, Richard Arnold, said: “We would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the teenage girl who died at the scene of the fire yesterday evening.”

He added: “This was a very tragic incident and our crews who attended the scene are receiving support from our counselling and trauma service.”