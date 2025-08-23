Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three charged after teen girl allegedly raped in London park

Police were called to Fishponds Park in Surbiton on Thursday morning

Nicole Wootton-Cane
Saturday 23 August 2025 17:08 EDT
The Met said there would be an increased police presence in Surbiton (PA)
The Met said there would be an increased police presence in Surbiton (PA) (PA Archive)

Three men have been charged after a teenage girl was allegedly raped in a London park.

Police were called to reports a 17-year-old girl had been attacked in Fishponds Park in Surbiton, south-west London, at around 7:15am on Thursday.

Four suspects, aged between their 20s and 40s, were arrested following the alleged incident, the Metropolitan Police said. Three have now been charged, with the fourth released on bail pending further enquiries.

Vladas Rupeika, 35, of Epsom, appeared in court on Saturday charged with rape. Nerijus Venckus, 36, of Surbiton, has been charged with rape and assault by penetration, and Peter Hoppe, 41, of Tolworth, was charged with oral rape.

All three men have been remanded into custody.

Officers have stepped up patrols in the area and are continuing to appeal for more information related to the incident. They added the girl and her family are being supported by specialist officers.

