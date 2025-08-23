Three charged after teen girl allegedly raped in London park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three men have been charged after a teenage girl was allegedly raped in a London park.

Police were called to reports a 17-year-old girl had been attacked in Fishponds Park in Surbiton, south-west London, at around 7:15am on Thursday.

Four suspects, aged between their 20s and 40s, were arrested following the alleged incident, the Metropolitan Police said. Three have now been charged, with the fourth released on bail pending further enquiries.

Vladas Rupeika, 35, of Epsom, appeared in court on Saturday charged with rape. Nerijus Venckus, 36, of Surbiton, has been charged with rape and assault by penetration, and Peter Hoppe, 41, of Tolworth, was charged with oral rape.

All three men have been remanded into custody.

Officers have stepped up patrols in the area and are continuing to appeal for more information related to the incident. They added the girl and her family are being supported by specialist officers.