Man and woman arrested after death of two-year-old child

Two people have been arrested after the death of a two-year-old girl which police have described as “unexplained”.

Officers were called to Hartington Close in Thornaby, Teesside, following concerns for the child’s welfare at around 4.20pm on Saturday, Cleveland Police said.

The girl died after being taken to hospital.

A 25-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been arrested and are being questioned in connection with the incident, the force said.

Detectives have launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the child during this very difficult time.”