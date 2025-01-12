For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three teenagers have been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed near a bus station in Bedford.

Thomas Taylor died after being attacked in Greenhill Street at about 5.50pm on Wednesday, Bedfordshire Police said. He died as a result of his injuries after being taken to hospital.

Ahmed Adam, 18, of Mardale Close, Kempston, and two other males aged 16 and 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons were charged with murder on Saturday, the force confirmed.

They have been remanded into custody and will appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A further three people were also arrested over the weekend by detectives investigating Thomas’s death.

open image in gallery Thomas Taylor was walking along Greenhill Street close to Bedford Bus Station when he was attacked ( Google Maps )

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old male were arrested on Saturday and remain in police custody for questioning, according the force. An 18-year-old male was also arrested and has been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott said: “Our thoughts remain very much with Thomas’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We understand this was a shocking incident and we would like to reassure our local community that we are working tirelessly on this case and would urge anyone with information to get it touch with us.”

open image in gallery Floral tributes were laid near Greenhill Street, close to Bedford bus station, following the stabbing of Thomas Taylor ( Lucy North/PA )

Thomas’s headteacher at Bedford Academy, Chris Deller, described him as a “respected lad” who had achieved good exam results at the end of year 11 before progressing to sixth form.

He said: “Thomas was a popular, well-liked and respected lad who finished Year 11 with a strong set of results, before going on to study at sixth form.

“Our focus now is on supporting the family through such a difficult period whilst helping our students and wider community to come to terms with such a tragic loss.”

Speaking to the BBC, his mother Samantha Taylor said she was crushed by her son’s death.

“He was really looking forward to his future and we are all completely devastated,” she said. “He was deeply caring and family-orientated and was a very intelligent boy. He brightened up any room he walked into, he really cared about others and his life.”

Additional reporting by PA