Ex-Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey charged with further counts of rape

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with further counts of rape.

The Ghanaian midfielder, 32, is currently awaiting trial over allegations of five counts of rape against the two alleged victims, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman. He denies all charges.

On Wednesday, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised two additional counts of rape against Mr Partey, The Independent understands. The allegations were reportedly first made in August 2025, but are historic and involve one additional woman.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 13 March for a first hearing.

open image in gallery Thomas Partey leaving Southwark Crown Court after pleading not guilty to two charges of rape (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Partey, who now plays for Spanish club Villarreal, faces trial under a High Court judge at the same court on 2 November.

He left Arsenal in June last year after his contract with the club expired.

The midfielder joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020. He made 35 appearances in the club’s 2024/25 campaign, which saw them finish second in the Premier League and reach the semi-finals of the Champion’s League.

He is also due to play for Ghana at the World Cup this summer.

An Arsenal spokesperson previously said: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the club is unable to comment on the case.”

His lawyer has previously said he “welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name”.