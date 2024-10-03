GP ‘planned to kill mother’s partner with fake Covid jab’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A respected GP devised has been accused of an “audacious” plan to kill his mother’s partner by disguising himself as a community nurse and poisoning him with a fake Covid booster jab.

Thomas Kwan, 53, who is a partner of a surgery in Sunderland, denies attempting to murder Patrick O’Hara, then aged 71, at his mother’s home in Newcastle city centre on January 22.

He also denies an alternative charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court heard the plan was due to fears over what happened to his mother’s estate upon her death.

Kwan has pleaded guilty to administering a noxious substance but the Crown’s case is that he meant to kill the pensioner.

Peter Makepeace KC, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court: “Sometimes, occasionally perhaps, the truth really is stranger than fiction.

“The case you are about to try, on any view, is an extraordinary case.

“Mr Thomas Kwan, the defendant in the case, was in January of this year a respected and experienced medical doctor in general practice with a GP’s surgery based in Sunderland.

“From November 2023 at the latest, and probably long before then, he devised an intricate plan to kill his mother’s long-term partner, a man called Patrick O’Hara.

“On any view that man had done absolutely nothing to offend Mr Kwan in any way whatsoever.

“He was however a potential impediment to Mr Kwan inheriting his mother’s estate upon her death.

“Mr Kwan used his encyclopaedic knowledge of, and research into, poisons to carry out his plan.

“That plan was to disguise himself as a community nurse, attend Mr O’Hara’s address, the home he shared with the defendant’s mother, and inject him with a dangerous poison under the pretext of administering a Covid booster injection.”

Police tents at the scene of an investigation at Brading Court in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, on February 7 (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Archive )

Mr Makepeace said the plan involved Kwan forging NHS documentation, disguising himself, using false number plates and booking in to a hotel using a false name.

He said: “It was an audacious plan, it was a plan to murder a man in plain sight, to murder a man right in front of his own mother’s eyes, that man’s life partner.”

Mr Makepeace said the defendant will say his intention was to cause “no more than mild pain or discomfort”.

The trial continues.