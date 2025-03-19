For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has pleaded guilty to killing a mother and daughter in a crash on the M4 motorway after his Tesla car captured key evidence.

Firas Zeineddine pleaded guilty at Swindon Crown Court on Wednesday to two charges of causing death by careless driving after the multi-vehicle crash on 20 October 2023.

Cheryl Woods, aged 61, and her 40-year-old daughter Sarha Smith – both of Caerphilly – were killed in the crash on the M4 between Chippenham and Bath.

open image in gallery Cheryl Woods and her daughter Sarha Smith were both killed in the crash on 20 October 2023 ( Wiltshire Police/PA )

Zeineddine – a 46-year-old from Keynsham, near Bristol – had originally been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving but admitted the lesser charges.

Edward Culver, prosecuting, said after consideration that the pleas were acceptable, and that the Crown Prosecution Service would therefore not be seeking a trial.

Judge Jason Taylor KC told the court: “The reality is that a lot of the evidence comes from the defendant’s own car and the Tesla was recording from multiple cameras.”

Zeineddine is now due to be sentenced on 28 April, with the judge ordering the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

open image in gallery The Tesla recorded the crash from multiple cameras, the judge said ( AP )

At the time of their deaths, the women were described as devoted mothers and grandmothers in a tribute issued by their family.

The statement, released via Wiltshire Police, said: “Cheryl Woods, cherished by those in her life, fulfilled the roles of a loving mother, doting grandmother, cherished sister, and a dear friend.

“Her selflessness was a defining trait, consistently prioritising her family's well-being over her own, and she took immense pride in her Welsh heritage while nurturing a deep love for nature.

“Sarha Smith, in the footsteps of her mother, unselfishly devoted herself to her family’s needs ahead of her own.

“She was not only a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, but her absence leaves a void for those who relied on her radiant presence.

“Her legacy lives on through her six daughters, who will forever hold her memory close and strive to honour her with their efforts.”

Additional reporting by PA