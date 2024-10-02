Woman ‘raped inside toilets’ at Tesco supermarket

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman was reportedly raped inside a supermarket toilet cubicle at a Tesco supermarket.

Detectives are investigating the alleged attack inside the ladies’ public toilets at the shop in Bridge Road, Sheerness, in Kent on 1 October between 1.37pm and 2.19pm.

According to the woman, she was followed into the toilet by a man who sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as eastern European, about 30 years old, 5ft 3in tall and wearing a blue tracksuit.

Kent Police detective inspector Samantha Stuart said: “From our initial inquiries and reviewing CCTV we know there were a number of people who entered the toilet area during this time, including one lady who assisted the victim.

“I’m really keen to talk to anyone who was in the supermarket at the time and who used the toilets between 1.37pm and 2.30pm.”

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police quoting 46/166522/24 or Crimestoppers anonymously.