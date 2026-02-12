British terrorist who plotted bomb attack on Army base to be freed from prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A terrorist who planned an al-Qaeda-inspired attack will be freed from prison.

The Parole Board has approved the release of Zahid Iqbal, who discussed sending a remote-controlled toy car, carrying a homemade bomb, under the gates of a Territorial Army centre in Luton.

He and fellow plotter Mohammed Sharfaraz Ahmed discussed making the IED using instructions in an al-Qaeda manual.

Iqbal was caught on covert recordings telling Ahmed: “I was looking and drove past like the TA centre, Marsh Road. At the bottom of their gate there’s quite a big gap.

“If you had a little toy car it drives underneath one of their vehicles or something.”

The pair were arrested following a series of raids at their homes.

They were jailed for 16 years in 2013 after they each pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism.

Sentencing judge Mr Justice Wilkie said they would have to serve at least 11 years and three months.

At the end of January, the Parole Board ruled Iqbal should be released – three years earlier than his maximum sentence.

open image in gallery Shadow home secretary Chris Philp has written to the justice secretary urging him to veto the Parole Board’s decision ( PA Wire )

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Zahid Iqbal following an oral hearing.

“Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

“A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

“Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

“Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

“It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

“Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp has written to Justice Secretary David Lammy urging him to veto the Parole Board’s decision.

“We all know the threat posed by Islamist extremism in this country,” Mr Philp said.

“That is why the Government must veto the decision to release Zahid Iqbal and keep him behind bars.”