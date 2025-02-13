Teenager encouraged others ‘join your local Nazis’ on Telegram, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenager called on people to “join your local Nazis” in extreme right-wing posts on Telegram, a court has heard.

Joseph Cope, who has autism spectrum disorder, was aged 16 and 17 when he allegedly encouraged terrorist acts on social media and created an online library of terrorist documents.

In January 2022, Cope posted an image of a person pointing a gun at the heads of figures with Jewish, Islamic and Christian symbols with the words: “Death to Abrahamists, long live Aryanism…Join Your Local Nazis,” the Old Bailey was told.

Two days later, he posted an image of Anders Breivik with a black sun – a classic far-right symbol – and the words “free St Breivik” and “join your local Nazis”, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds explained that Breivik was a Norwegian right-wing extremist who murdered 77 people in two terrorist attacks in and near Oslo in July 2011.

A third post in May 2022 depicted a swastika over a London skyline and an image of a figure in uniform next to people hanging from a noose below a lamp post.

It was accompanied by the words: “From every tree and lamp post a traitor will hang.”

Mr Pawson-Pounds told jurors that Cope had accepted posting the images on a Telegram channel and they would hear “clear evidence” that the first two were created on his home computer.

Cope is also accused of disseminating a terrorist document called Great Library of Thule on another Telegram channel.

Jurors were told it contained hundreds of extreme right-wing documents, with some giving details on how to cause “mass public disorder” and inciting “violent attacks on racial groups”.

Mr Pawson-Pounds said the prosecution case was that, by creating an online library, the defendant intended – either directly or indirectly – to encourage others to engage in the “commission, preparation, or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

Mr Cope was 16 and 17 at the time of these allegations, and only 19 now. So, let me make it clear from the outset that you will be considering the actions of a teenager, and what is more, a teenager in mid-2021 to mid-2022, between three and nearly four years ago Prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds

Hundreds of similar documents were found on Cope’s computer, including the White Resistance Manual, which the prosecution allege contains information useful to a terrorist.

The manual included instructions on how to make viable improvised explosive devices and a detonator, the court was told.

Mr Pawson-Pounds told jurors the likely issue for them to consider in the case was what Cope intended when he posted on Telegram or what he thought the risk of doing so might be.

In relation to the White Resistance Manual, jurors would have to consider whether or not the defendant believed it contained information likely to be useful to a terrorist.

Mr Pawson-Pounds told jurors: “Mr Cope was 16 and 17 at the time of these allegations, and only 19 now.

“So, let me make it clear from the outset that you will be considering the actions of a teenager, and what is more, a teenager in mid-2021 to mid-2022, between three and nearly four years ago.

“That is important, and you must be fair when considering both what he did then, and the evidence he may give about his actions and motives in this trial now.”

Cope, from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, has denied charges of encouraging terrorism, dissemination of a terrorist publication and possessing a document likely to be useful to a terrorist.

The Old Bailey trial continues.