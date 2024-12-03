Teenagers admit manslaughter over stabbing of 15-year-old Isaac Brown

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two teenagers have pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death near a shopping centre.

Isaac Brown was stabbed in the chest after a confrontation involving Reehan Nezir, 18, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, in New Square, West Bromwich, on April 7.

The victim, along with two friends, had arranged to meet up with the defendants to “sort out” a dispute after a young boy he knew had had his jacket stolen by a group in Smethwick earlier that day, West Midlands Police said.

After fleeing the meeting when they encountered a group armed with weapons, Isaac’s group were then confronted by Nezir and the youth in New Square, the force said.

The defendants were arrested the following day having fled after the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

Both defendants admitted manslaughter, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

They had each previously pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Detective Inspector Ade George said: “Another young life has been lost as a result of young men carrying knives.

“Two groups met up to seek retribution for a robbery that happened earlier in the day.

“This revenge attack ended up having catastrophic consequences.

“We are doing everything we can to tackle knife crime by not only arresting offenders who choose to carry weapons but also educating young people and preventing them to being drawn into that lifestyle.”

Nezir, of Edith Road, Smethwick, and the youth will be sentenced next year.