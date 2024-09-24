Teenager lay dead in Norwich flat for eight days before police discovered body

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A teenager’s body may have been left in a Norwich flat for around eight days before it was discovered, detectives believe.

The gruesome discovery was made after emergency services were called to Lefroy Road at about 10.40pm on Saturday, 21 September, after concerns were made that a man had been stabbed.

The victim, who has only been identified as a 19-year-old from London, was found with a single stab wound to the chest. A murder investigation has been launched.

His next of kin have been informed and detectives are working to trace the suspects, with house-to-house enquiries taking place and CCTV footage being reviewed.

However, they do not believe there is a wider risk to the community, and do not believe it is linked to a nearby murder which took place earlier this month.

Detective Inspector Dave McCormack said: “This is a complex investigation, and we are working our way methodically through the evidence.

“The man’s body was in the flat for approximately eight days before police were alerted so we need to follow several lines of enquiry. There are no arrests at this time.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or has information about the incident. Detectives believe this is a drug-related incident and the suspects do not present a wider risk to the community and do not believe this is linked to the murder in Paragon Place earlier this month.

“We appreciate this is a distressing incident and there will be high-visibility police activity over the coming days in the area.”

Anyone with information, particularly leading up to the man’s body being discovered between 12 September and 21 September is asked to contact Norfolk Police via this link for the murder in Lefroy Road : https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P03-PO1