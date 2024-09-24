Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager lay dead in Norwich flat for eight days before police discovered body

Police have launched a murder investigation after 19-year-old died from a single stab wound to the chest

Holly Evans
Tuesday 24 September 2024 06:34
The teenager’s body was found on Lefroy Road in Norwich by police officers (file photo)
The teenager’s body was found on Lefroy Road in Norwich by police officers (file photo) (Google Maps )

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

A teenager’s body may have been left in a Norwich flat for around eight days before it was discovered, detectives believe.

The gruesome discovery was made after emergency services were called to Lefroy Road at about 10.40pm on Saturday, 21 September, after concerns were made that a man had been stabbed.

The victim, who has only been identified as a 19-year-old from London, was found with a single stab wound to the chest. A murder investigation has been launched.

His next of kin have been informed and detectives are working to trace the suspects, with house-to-house enquiries taking place and CCTV footage being reviewed.

However, they do not believe there is a wider risk to the community, and do not believe it is linked to a nearby murder which took place earlier this month.

Detective Inspector Dave McCormack said: “This is a complex investigation, and we are working our way methodically through the evidence.

“The man’s body was in the flat for approximately eight days before police were alerted so we need to follow several lines of enquiry. There are no arrests at this time.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or has information about the incident. Detectives believe this is a drug-related incident and the suspects do not present a wider risk to the community and do not believe this is linked to the murder in Paragon Place earlier this month.

“We appreciate this is a distressing incident and there will be high-visibility police activity over the coming days in the area.”

Anyone with information, particularly leading up to the man’s body being discovered between 12 September and 21 September is asked to contact Norfolk Police via this link for the murder in Lefroy Road : https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P03-PO1

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in