Teenager accused of Southport knife attack to go on trial

The 18-year-old accused of killing three girls in a knife attack at a Southport dance class is due to go on trial.

Axel Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, will stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; who died following the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space shortly before midday on July 29.

He is accused of the attempted murder of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes in the same incident.

Rudakubana is also charged with possession of a knife on the day of the attack, production of a biological toxin, ricin, on or before July 29, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The alleged terrorism offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual, which he is said to have possessed between August 29 2021 and July 30 2024.

The ricin, a deadly poison, and the document were found during searches of the home on Old School Close that he shared with his parents, who were originally from Rwanda.

Rudakubana has not spoken during earlier court hearings and not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf when he failed to respond after the charges were put to him.

His trial is expected to last up to four weeks.