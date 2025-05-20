Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Kayden Moy, 16, in beach attack

The youth is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, and carrying an offensive weapon.

Sarah Ward
Tuesday 20 May 2025 11:46 EDT
Kayden Moy died after an altercation on Irvine beach (Jane Barlow/PA Wire).
Kayden Moy died after an altercation on Irvine beach (Jane Barlow/PA Wire). (PA Archive)

A 17-year-old youth has appeared in court charged with murdering teenager Kayden Moy during an attack on a beach.

Kayden, 16, was attacked on Saturday on Irvine beach, North Ayrshire, and died in Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, the following day.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old youth appeared in Kilmarnock Sheriff Court charged with his murder.

Both teenagers were from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

The accused is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, and carrying an offensive weapon.

He did not enter a plea, and will appear in court again within eight days.

Kayden was a pupil at Duncanrigg Secondary School in East Kilbride, and headteacher Annette Alexander described him as a “kind and caring young man and full of character”.

In a statement released to the media, his grieving family said: “Kayden will be sorely missed by his parents and two younger brothers.

“He was loved by so many and that is shown in the huge number of heartfelt messages we have received since his death.

“We would like to thank everyone who has shown us support over these last few days.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in