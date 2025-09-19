Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boy, 16, detained for three years after knife incident at school

The boy, 16, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent, false imprisonment and threatening a person with a bladed article on school premises

Ellie Ng
Friday 19 September 2025 14:30 EDT
The teenager was sentenced at Luton Crown Court
The teenager was sentenced at Luton Crown Court ( Nick Ansell/PA Archive)

A teenager has been detained for three years after an incident involving a knife at a school where two people were injured.

A 16-year-old was arrested by officers who were called to reports of a student in possession of a knife at a secondary school in Caddington, Bedfordshire, on May 2.

A student and a member of staff were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty earlier this year to causing grievous bodily harm without intent, false imprisonment and threatening a person with a bladed article on school premises.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday to three years’ custody, according to court administrators.

In June, after the defendant admitted the charges, Bedfordshire Police said there was “absolutely no justification” for knife possession.

Detective Inspector Kim Caddy said: “There is absolutely no justification for carrying a knife, let alone threatening or causing harm to others.

“Incidents like this have a significant impact – not only on those involved but also the wider community – and we will always do everything we can to ensure those responsible face the consequences.”

