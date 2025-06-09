Boy, 14, ran down the road screaming ‘I don’t want to die’ after being stabbed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 14-year-old boy begged “I don’t want to die” after he was fatally stabbed to death in north Manchester.

Officers were called to the Nevin Road area of New Moston at about 5pm on Sunday and found the victim with stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and the air ambulance, he died in hospital a short while later.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, a local resident said the injured boy had ran into his home while appearing to flee his attackers, and repeatedly said: “I don’t want to die”.

"He just came through the door and said ‘I’ve been stabbed’. We sat him down on a chair and phoned an ambulance. He just kept saying ‘I don’t want to die,'" he said.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, are under arrest on suspicion of murder and a girl, 14, and woman, 37, are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton of GMP said: “This incident will have shocked and saddened the local community, and distressed anyone who witnessed it.

“We are deploying significant resources to this murder investigation, and this led to quickly identifying potential suspects.

“We are still trying to establish the full circumstances around the incident – there will be a large police presence and several scenes in place while we continue to investigate this horrific incident.

“The boy’s family are being supported by our officers and we are determined to give them the answers they deserve.

“Despite making several arrests, this is still a live investigation, and we are looking for information, doorbell or dashcam footage, or eye-witness accounts from anyone who was in the area at the time quoting log 2250 of 8/6/25.

“Information can be reported to us by calling 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“You can also use the reporting tools on our website – always call 999 in an emergency.

“We will provide updates to the family and the community as the investigation continues.”