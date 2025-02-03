Girl found guilty of attempted murder of two teachers and pupil in school attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been found guilty of attempted murder after attacking two teachers and another pupil at a school in south Wales.

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a pupil, were treated in hospital after being stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on April 24 last year.

Following a week-long trial at Swansea Crown Court, the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of attempted murder.

The judge Paul Thomas KC thanked the jury for their work in a “difficult and unusual” trial.

“At the end of the day if she was not a 14-year-old girl and had been an adult the most likely outcome would have been a life sentence,” he said.

The judge said he would adjourn sentencing until April 28 for the preparation of pre-sentence reports, including a psychology report.

Addressing the defendant, the judge said: “I am not going to pass sentence today.

“I need to think about it and need reports prepared upon you.

“I am not going to be able to pass sentence until April 28.

“I am sorry it is so far ahead in the future but I need to get it right.”

The girl previously pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and a further count of possession of a bladed article on a school premises – but denied attempted murder.

As the girl, who was a pupil at the school, attacked the first teacher, she was accused of yelling “I’m going to f****** kill you” and pulling out a knife.

The jury also heard she had told friends she going to “do something stupid that could get me expelled” that could involve Mrs Elias on the day of the attack.

After she was arrested, the girl made a series of unsolicited comments in the back of a police vehicle, telling officers “I stabbed her – oopsies”.

“I’m pretty sure this is going to be on the news, so more eyes will be looking at me,” she said.

“That’s one way to be a celebrity.”

She also asked, “are they dead” and “how am I going to face my family after what I’ve done?”

Drawings found in her home referenced Mrs Elias and the girl she attacked, with one note saying the girl will “burn” and another “cut their mouths and eyes”.

During the trial, the girl told jurors she was sorry for the incident and could not remember large parts of what happened.

“It doesn’t sound like me. It doesn’t feel like something I would do,” she said.

Swansea Crown Court heard the teenager, who was 13 at the time of the incident, attacked teacher Mrs Elias during the morning break using her father’s multi-tool.

Ms Hopkin stepped in to help, attempting to restrain the girl but was injured herself, receiving injuries to her neck, back and legs.

The teenager then moved on to stab another girl before being restrained by staff.

All three victims survived the attack, but Ms Hopkin, who was stabbed in the neck, had to be flown to Cardiff by air ambulance.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ross Evans, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident, which not only resulted in three people being physically harmed, but also had a profound impact on the wellbeing of pupils who were present at the time.

“We wish them well as they continue to recover from an incident they should never had to witness at such young ages.

“School should be a safe place, a sanctuary for the pupils that attend it, and weapons have no place within their grounds.

“We will not tolerate any attempt to compromise the safety of children or staff, and as demonstrated here we will act swiftly on the very rare occasion they are put at risk.”

He thanked emergency colleagues and staff at Ygoll Dyffryn Aman for the way in which they dealt with this incident, and the local community for the support they offered to pupils at the school.

“Now that criminal proceedings have come to an end, I ask that we let life at Dyffryn Aman get back to normal so the pupils and staff can focus on their education,” he added.