Chilling footage shows moment Rudakubana strolls up to entrance of dance class

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Chilling footage shows the harrowing moment child killer Axel Rudakubana strolls up to the entrance of a dance class moments before he murders three girls.

The 18-year-old has the hood of his green jumper up and a surgical mask on during the 22-second clip which sees him approach the building on Hart Street in Southport.

The taxi dashcam video shows the killer casually walk up and purposefully try the handle of a door.

He then appears to look through the window to the left of the door before knocking on it.

Rudakubana then peers through another window before strolling through an open entrance to the right of the building.

The video stops as he walks through the open entrance, before the killer then went on to murder Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at the Taylor Swift-themed class shortly before midday on July 29.