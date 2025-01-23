Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Chilling footage shows moment Rudakubana strolls up to entrance of dance class

The video shows Rudakubana causally walking up to building on Hart Space moments before the murders.

Josh Payne
Thursday 23 January 2025 11:39 EST
Dashcam footage from a taxi of Axel Rudakubana walking into the Hart Space moments before his deadly knife attack (Merseyside Police/PA)
Chilling footage shows the harrowing moment child killer Axel Rudakubana strolls up to the entrance of a dance class moments before he murders three girls.

The 18-year-old has the hood of his green jumper up and a surgical mask on during the 22-second clip which sees him approach the building on Hart Street in Southport.

The taxi dashcam video shows the killer casually walk up and purposefully try the handle of a door.

He then appears to look through the window to the left of the door before knocking on it.

Rudakubana then peers through another window before strolling through an open entrance to the right of the building.

The video stops as he walks through the open entrance, before the killer then went on to murder Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at the Taylor Swift-themed class shortly before midday on July 29.

