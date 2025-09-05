Public warned over man, 22, connected with Worthing murder investigation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A manhunt has been launched for a 22-year-old in connection with a suspected murder in Worthing.

Sussex Police attended an address in Lindum Road, Tarring, at around 4.05pm on Wednesday. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 25-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach Taylor Mitten, who is sought by police as part of the investigation.

open image in gallery Sussex Police has warned the public not to approach Taylor Mitten ( Sussex Police )

Police have released a blurry smart doorbell image of Mitten in a Nike t-shirt, leaving a house while carrying a black bag.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore, leading the investigation, said: “Firstly, I’d like to express my sincere condolences to the family of the victim. They continue to be supported by specialist officers as our enquiries continue.

“While the exact circumstances remain under investigation, I’d like to reassure the community that we are treating this as an isolated incident and the suspect is believed to have been known to the victim.

“I would urge anyone who sees Taylor Mitten not to approach him, but to please dial 999 immediately, quoting Operation Duxford. We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.

“Our officers will remain in the area for high visibility reassurance, and anyone with any information can either approach them, dial 101 or report it online.

“I would also like to directly appeal to Taylor to make himself known to police.”