‘Nuisance’ shoplifter banned from all but three shops after racking up 171 convictions

Tanya Liddle can only enter a pharmacist, a clothing retailer and a supermaket or she risks jail

Holly Evans
Thursday 19 September 2024 11:57
Tanya Liddle has been arrested by Northumbria Police on nearly 400 occasions
Tanya Liddle has been arrested by Northumbria Police on nearly 400 occasions (Northumbria Police )

A prolific shopkeeper has been banned from all but three stores ni her area, after racking up 171 convictions across the North East.

Tanya Liddle, 43, has “plagued” the Northumbria Police for decades and has been arrested almost 400 times, the majority of which were for shoplifting offences.

The “nuisance offender” was recently caught on 24 April after she went into TK Maxx on Westmorland Retail Park in Cramlington and helped herself to £1,500 worth of bags before leaving without paying.

As a result of her prolific offending, she has now been handed a civil injunction which was granted during a hearing at Newcastle Civil Court, making it the strictest order of its kind from the police.

This means she will now be prevented from entering any shop in the area, with the exception of a pharmacy, a clothing retailer and a supermarket.

If she ignores the terms of the order, she faces arrest and a possible jail term.

Inspector Patrick Hannon said: "We are pleased to have secured this order, which is thanks to the excellent and tireless work of our officers.

"Liddle has consistently targeted retailers for a number of years and exhausted every opportunity given to her to change her ways. With that in mind, we feel that this is the best way to manage her offending.

"The severity of this order demonstrates the seriousness of her criminality and the significant impact it has had on the retail community within the region, which is something we will simply not accept.

"I hope this ruling sends a clear message to other shoplifters that your behaviour will not be tolerated and you will be brought to justice."

