For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The trial of a man for the murder of teenager Tanesha Melbourne-Blake almost exactly seven years ago has collapsed. The 17-year-old was shot dead in an alleged gang shooting on rival territory in the North London area of Tottenham.

Judge Mark Dennis KC discharged jurors in the Old Bailey case of Marcus La Croix, 37, because issues had arisen during the course of the evidence that needed to be “bottomed out,” he said.

Mr La Croix had allegedly made a confession to a fellow inmate, jurors had heard, leading to him being charged with murder.

Further inquires are now needs, Judge Dennis said, following the evidence from two police officers who had taken a witness statement from the prisoner.

He added that time is needed to carry out the investigation, saying: “If you rush something like this further errors can be made.”

open image in gallery The jury in the Old Bailey case was discharged on Thursday (PA) ( PA )

He reassured jurors following news reports suggesting cases could be heard by a judge and two magistrates, saying: “There will always be jury trials, come what may.”

The case will be listed on June 20 for a case management hearing when the prosecution is expected to announce a decision on whether to seek a retrial.

Previously, the court had heard how Tanesha had been standing with friends in Chalgrove Road in Tottenham, north London, on the evening of Easter Monday in 2018 when a car pulled up and an occupant opened fire.

Jurors were shown CCTV allegedly showing an attack on La Croix the day before the shooting by members of a rival gang.

The prosecution alleged La Croix was among a group of men who travelled from Wood Green into rival territory before fatal shots were fired.

The silver Vauxhall Meriva that the shots were fired from was later set alight outside a housing estate in Barnet, north London.

Two years after the shooting, police made a breakthrough in the case when a prisoner at HMP Pentonville, north London, came forward to report an alleged confession, jurors were told.

La Croix had been “boasting” and “showing off” to fellow inmates in 2020, it was claimed.

An inmate told police La Croix admitted the killing after they spent time together and became close, the court was told.

He had given evidence in the trial over two days before the two police officers were called as witnesses.

La Croix, from Hackney, north London, had denied murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.