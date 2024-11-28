Father who threw beer cans at officers and was bitten by police dog is jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A father who threw beer cans at police officers protecting a hotel full of asylum seekers and was bitten by a police dog has been jailed for 30 months.

Tommy McQuaker, 29, will miss his daughter’s first birthday this weekend after he was ordered to serve at least 12 months in prison for his part in “extreme” disorder on August 4 outside Tamworth’s Holiday Inn Express hotel that arose in the aftermath of the Southport stabbings.

When McQuaker, of Madrona in Amington, Tamworth, arrived at the scene that evening, a fire had already been set inside the foyer of the hotel with around 300 protesters throwing missiles including fireworks, a petrol bomb, bricks, chunks of concrete, lampposts and makeshift flamethrowers at Staffordshire Police officers who were trying to protect those inside.

Judge John Gosling said the incident was a “siege” which involved serious violence and racist and abusive language and that McQuaker was not a ringleader but part of a mob.

Stafford Crown Court heard on Thursday that McQuaker, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, wore dark clothing, a hoodie and a balaclava to disguise himself as he pulled at least four cans of beer out of a bag and launched them at a line of officers.

At around 9.20pm, a police dog handler and police dog Vixen were deployed, with the handler giving “repeated warnings to the baying mob, including the defendant, to move back or they may be bitten”, prosecution barrister Rajbir Punia said.

When the defendant did not move, he was set upon by PD Vixen who bit his leg to “discourage him from taking part in further violent behaviour”.

Ms Punia said: “He shouted ‘get your f****** dog off me’, which appeared to incite the nearby crowd.

“He fuelled an already hostile crowd, leaving the police dog handler vulnerable and in fear.

“He called for help but colleagues were unable to assist him as they too were coming under attack. He said this was the first time in his 10-year career that he felt he was in trouble.”

Ms Punia said the events at the hotel was an “unacceptable, relentless attack” on both police and hotel residents, which forced staff members to run to the loft for safety as smoke bombs and other missiles were hurled at the premises and fires were set.

Defending, Christopher O’Gorman told the court that McQuaker’s “inexplicable” behaviour had had a serious effect on his family, including his children and partner, and that he was suffering as his beloved grandmother died while he was in custody.

He said: “Men have appeared before this court for offences arising out of this disturbance for whom prison is an occupational hazard and missing their family is part of that occupational hazard while they serve their time.

“There are reasons that are unique to Mr McQuaker that bear a burden that will no doubt remind him every day of the utterly reprehensible and shocking behaviour he indulged in that evening.

“He genuinely regrets his inexplicable decision to get involved in that disturbance that night, but the regret will stay with him for the rest of his life.

“He is a good father. His daughter is one this weekend and he has missed a third of her life by getting himself remanded in custody because of the terrible behaviour he took part in.

“He knows he only has himself to blame for all of this. There is a handwritten letter from his nan. She is no longer here to read the letter out herself and he will think about that every day.”

Sentencing McQuaker to 30 months in prison, less the three months he has already served on remand, Judge Gosling said: “Around 300 protesters gathered outside the hotel that evening, many had gone prepared for serious violence.

“The level of aggression and violence was extreme. Twenty police officers were injured, as were two police dogs.

“In this country we all enjoy the right to free speech but this was no such thing – it was anarchy involving extreme violence.

“It is clear from what I have heard that he is ordinarily a decent, loving and caring man who takes his responsibilities for his family seriously.

“He is a good father, a family man. His children are victims of his actions that day.

“Many of his family are here and I can see for myself the terrible effect on them that him being in custody is having on them. This offending was truly out of character.”

He ordered McQuaker to serve half of his sentence in prison and the other half on licence and imposed a criminal behaviour order lasting for five years.