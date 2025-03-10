Talbot Green shooting: Man arrested after woman killed in South Wales town

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police have made an arrest over the alleged murder of a woman who was shot dead in a town in South Wales.

The 40-year-old woman died in Talbot Green, about 15 miles west of Cardiff, on Sunday evening.

Police said she was discovered seriously injured just after 6pm in the Green Park area.

Emergency services tried to save her but she could not be revived.

A 42-year-old man had been arrested and was in custody on Monday, South Wales Police said.

They revealed that the man was a local.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector James Morris said: “I understand the concern this will cause the local community, and I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night.”

Several crime scenes have been set up in the area and road closures are in place as the investigation continues.

open image in gallery Several crime scenes have been set up in the area ( PA Archive )

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) County Borough councillor Sarah Jane Davies wrote on Facebook that she encouraged residents to “stay vigilant”.

She also thanked them for their cooperation.

She said: “I want to address the recent increase in incidents that have caused concern and alarm within our community. We are aware of the seriousness of the situation, and I assure you that steps are being taken to address these issues promptly.”

Ms Davies said she would be arranging a meeting with South Wales Police and RCT to address the issues “comprehensively”.

“Please rest assured that the safety and well-being of our community remain our top priority,” she wrote.