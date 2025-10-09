Man re-arrested over deadly terror attack at Manchester synagogue

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been re-arrested in connection with the terror attack at a synagogue in Manchester that left two people dead.

The 30-year-old was arrested on 2 October on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism following the attack in Crumpsall that day, but he was released without charge.

However, Greater Manchester Police said he was rearrested at Manchester Airport on Thursday on suspicion of failing to disclose information about an act of terrorism. He has since been released on bail with conditions.

open image in gallery Members of the community gather at Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday ( PA Wire )

The investigation into the attack by counter terrorism police remains live, but the force said it does not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Also on Thursday, Jewish people stood in silence outside their synagogue to mark the moment a week ago when two of their community were murdered by an Islamist terrorist.

Dozens of local Jews, some with arms linked or hugging, paid tribute to father-of-three Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, the “quiet hero” who blocked the doors of the Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue as it came under attack.

open image in gallery The scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where two people died in the terror attack ( PA Wire )

Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, rang 999 during his deadly rampage, pledging allegiance to the so-called Islamic State terror group.

He drove his car at Jews gathering for the holy day of Yom Kippur then attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, wearing a fake suicide belt, before being shot dead by armed police.

Amid a heavy police presence, families of both the men he murdered were present for a short vigil on the steps outside the synagogue led by Rabbi Daniel Walker, who was present at the time of the attack.

The rabbi told mourners that “evil tried to defile these steps” but that evil will not prevail.