‘Excited’ father-to-be named as victim of triple shooting at house party

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Tributes have been paid to an “excited” father-to-be who was shot dead after going to a late-night house party in south London.

Curtis Green, 30, was shot multiple times alongside a woman and another man at 10am on Sunday.

As the clothing brand owner was leaving the event in Hensford Gardens, he was gunned down in nearby Wells Park Road, Sydenham, The Metropolitan Police said.

A woman was also found suffering gunshot injuries to her legs. She was taken to hospital where her condition is said to be not life-threatening.

open image in gallery Police at the scene near Wells Park Road in Sydenham, south-east London after the shooting of three people, including fatal victim, Curtis Green ( PA Wire )

A third person took themselves to hospital with suspected gunshot injuries. His injuries have also been confirmed to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

Curtis was described by his family as “happy, excited and beautiful” and the entrepreneur was due to have a child in five months.

Sabrina Charles, 42, who lives in a flat in Mill Gardens, opposite the cordon, said she was woken in the early hours of Sunday by noise coming from flats in Hensford Gardens.

open image in gallery Police at the scene near Wells Park Road in Sydenham, south-east London ( PA Wire )

She said: “I didn’t hear the music until after 11pm, and it went on until around 5am.

“I didn’t wake up properly until about 7am. I took my dog, fed her, walked her after that, and the party was still going on.”

Ms Charles said she saw people arriving in cars and going in and out of several of the flats.

She added: “[It was] very busy. It didn’t bother me because I thought it was a birthday party or christening, so I didn’t take any notice until my friend told me there was a shooting.”

open image in gallery Curtis Green died at the scene on Sunday morning ( PA Wire )

DCI Samantha Townsend, who is now leading the Met’s investigation, said: “Following our appeal on Sunday, I want to reiterate how important it is to come forward if you have any information about what happened on Sunday morning.

“Three people were shot, and sadly one has lost their life. We have been working tirelessly in order to establish the circumstances and these enquiries remain ongoing.

“In particular, I would like to hear from anyone who attended a party on Hensford Gardens, SE26. We believe Curtis had been at this party and I want to hear from anyone who was there.

“If you were at the party, if you saw what happened or if you have any information about the incident, then please do not hesitate to contact us.”

No arrests have been made over the shooting.

Any witnesses or anyone with footage or information is asked to call police on 101 or message via X @MetCC with reference number 2527/10Nov. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can be provided and footage uploaded via this link.