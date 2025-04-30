For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Video footage allegedly showing the chopping down of the famous Sycamore Gap tree has been played to a jury.

The footage was taken on the mobile phone of Daniel Graham, said prosecutor Richard Wright KC, and shows the outline of a figure working at the trunk of the tree, before it crashes to the ground.

Police analyst Amy Sutherland told the jury at Newcastle Crown Court that the two-minute and 41-second video was in the downloads on Graham’s phone and the coordinates of where it was filmed were for Sycamore Gap.

Earlier in the trial, Mr Wright told the jury that the footage was taken at 12.31am on September 28.

Graham, 39, from Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, from Wigton in Cumbria, are both charged with two counts of criminal damage relating to the tree and a section of Hadrian’s Wall it fell on on the night of 27 September, 2023. They both deny the charges.

Follow live coverage of the trial here

open image in gallery A still taken from the video allegedly showing the Sycamore Gap tree being chopped down. The footage was played to a jury at Newcastle Crown Court. ( CPS )

On the second day of the trial on Wednesday, jurors were shown the two-minute and 41-second video of what prosecutors say is the hundred-year-old sycamore being chopped down.

The video was played to the jury twice – once showing the dark, raw footage, and a second time after it had been enhanced by a police specialist.

In the enhanced black and white version, with audio of wind blowing and a chainsaw buzzing, the outline of a tree can be seen, initially upright, before falling to the ground by the end of the clip.

Earlier in the trial, Mr Wright told jurors the “unmistakable sound of a chainsaw” can be heard.

open image in gallery Adam Carruthers and Daniel Graham are both charged with causing criminal damage to the Sycamore Gap tree ( PA/Getty Images )

Opening the case, the prosecutor said both defendants drove in a Range Rover from the Carlisle area to the Sycamore Gap, where they took part in a “moronic mission” to cut down the tree.

While one of them used a chainsaw to cut it down, the other recorded the act on Graham’s mobile phone, Mr Wright told the jury.

Mr Wright said: “In simple terms, Graham’s phone was right there at Sycamore Gap as the tree was being cut down, and his phone filmed the tree being cut down.

“The prosecution say whoever filmed the cutting down was as much responsible for the damage to the wall and the tree as the man wielding the chainsaw. They were in it together, and they were Carruthers and Graham.”

open image in gallery Police video showing the tree the morning after it had been cut down ( Crown Prosecution Service )

Mr Wright told the jury that when Graham was asked in police interview if he took the video, he replied “no comment”. The prosecutor said he understood Graham’s defence was his car and his phone must been used without his knowledge to make the journey and record the felling.

Carruthers also denies having anything to do with the tree being cut down, Mr Wright said.

Speaking to the jury, Mr Wright said: “We will invite you to conclude from the evidence that both of them are lying in an effort to escape responsibility for what they have done.”