Sycamore Gap timeline: How damage to landmark tree allegedly unfolded

Two men have gone on trial at Newcastle Crown Court accused of cutting down the landmark tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland “in an act of deliberate and mindless criminal damage”.

Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, are each charged with two counts each of criminal damage – one to the tree and one to the Roman-built wall which is a Unesco World Heritage Site – on September 28 2023.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Richard Wright KC outlined to jurors how the defendants are alleged to have travelled from their homes in Cumbria to Sycamore Gap to chop down the tree in the middle of the night.

– Wednesday September 27 2023

10.02am Graham sends message to Carruthers saying: “Big storm tonight we might get onto storm damage get saws warmed up”

5.20pm Walker takes a picture of the Sycamore Gap tree, still standing

10.23pm Carruthers’ phone rings Graham’s phone for one minute and 18 seconds. Prosecutors say this is the last contact between them because after this they were travelling together to Sycamore Gap

11.35-11.38pm Graham’s phone picked up at cell sites on the A689 between Carlisle and Brampton.

11.37pm Graham’s Range Rover captured by an ANPR camera at Brampton

11.41pm Graham’s phone ‘detaches’ from the network. Prosecutors say it was deliberately disconnected

11.55pm CCTV camera at the Twice Brewed Inn captures vehicle headlights travelling up and then making a left-hand turn towards the Steel Rigg Car Park, used by visitors to Sycamore Gap

– Thursday September 28 2023

12.32am A video is made on Graham’s phone showing the sound of a chainsaw, followed by the sound of a tree falling

12.34am Photograph taken on Graham’s iPhone which prosecutors say shows the outline of the felled tree

12.58am CCTV camera at the Twice Brewed Inn shows vehicle headlights again, this time going the opposite way.

1.18am Graham’s Range Rover captured by ANPR camera at Brampton again, this time travelling west back towards Carlisle

1.26am Range Rover captured on ANPR camera. Three minutes later Carruthers’ partner sends him a video of a child being bottle fed. He replies: “I’ve got a better video than that.” Eight minutes later, Graham’s phone sends the video of the tree being felled to Carruthers’ phone

1.28am Graham’s phone reconnects to the network

2am Photographs and two short videos taken on Graham’s mobile phone, at his home, show a piece of wood, next to a chainsaw, in the boot of his Range Rover

9.46am Police receive a report that the tree has been damaged. The investigation begins

10.20am Carruthers sends Graham an image of Facebook comments, with one circled that says: “Judging by the quality of the cut and size of tree I would say whoever it was has knowledge of how to fell large trees.” They discuss another comment from a man called Kevin Hartness saying: “Some weak people that walk this earth disgusting behaviour.” Carruthers sends another voice note to Graham saying: “I’d like to see Kevin Hartness launch an operation like we did last night hmm I don’t think he’s got the minerals.”

7.02pm Graham sends another voice note to Carruthers saying: “It’s on f****** Sky News as we speak.” Prosecutors say this is one of numerous messages between the pair that day “revelling” in what they had done

– October 31 2023

Graham and Carruthers arrested and interviewed. Police find two chainsaws, and a chainsaw blade and cover at Graham’s house

– November 3 2023

Graham and Carruthers arrested and interviewed again. Carruthers’ property searched and a chainsaw is found

– April 30 2024

Graham and Carruthers are charged with criminal damage. They both later plead not guilty.