Driver pleads guilty to killing mother and daughter in M4 crash

A driver has pleaded guilty to killing a mother and daughter in a motorway crash.

Firas Zeineddine, 46, appeared before Swindon Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to two charges of causing death by careless driving.

The charges relate to the deaths of Cheryl Woods, 61, and Sarha Smith, 40, of Caerphilly, who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on October 20 2023.

The women were involved in the crash on the M4 between junction 17 for Chippenham and junction 18 for Bath.

Zeineddine, of Keynsham, near Bristol, had originally been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving but admitted the lesser charges.

Edward Culver, prosecuting, said that having considered the pleas they were acceptable, and the Crown would not be seeking a trial.

Judge Jason Taylor KC adjourned fixed a sentencing date of April 28 and ordered the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

“The reality is that a lot of the evidence comes from the defendant’s own car and the Tesla was recording from multiple cameras,” the judge said.

At the time of their deaths, the women were described as devoted mothers and grandmothers in a tribute issued by their family.

It said: “Cheryl Woods, cherished by those in her life, fulfilled the roles of a loving mother, doting grandmother, cherished sister, and a dear friend.

“Her selflessness was a defining trait, consistently prioritising her family’s well-being over her own, and she took immense pride in her Welsh heritage while nurturing a deep love for nature.

“Sarha Smith, in the footsteps of her mother, unselfishly devoted herself to her family’s needs ahead of her own.

“She was not only a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, but her absence leaves a void for those who relied on her radiant presence.

“Her legacy lives on through her six daughters, who will forever hold her memory close and strive to honour her with their efforts.”