Swansea man jailed for life after killing his older brother

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man from Swansea has been jailed for life after he was found guilty for killing his older brother.

Darren Steel, 41 from Morriston, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years, after being convicted of murder and counts of grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm from his initial trial, South Wales Police said.

The body of 48-year-old Martin Steel was discovered at Hill View Crescent, Clase, shortly after 10:30am in May 2023.

Jurors heard during a previous trial that the brothers had shared a “love-hate” relationship which could turn “volatile” when alcohol became involved.

Detective inspector Stuart Prendiville said: “This has been a long and complex investigation into an incident which has shocked the communities of Clase, Morriston and the wider community of Swansea. The impact on the family has been significant.”

“Darren Steel committed the ultimate betrayal against his older brother and caused further distress by pleading not guilty and putting the family through the ordeal of not one, but two trials.”

He added that police felt the life sentence was “wholly justified” and came as a relief.

“Darren Steel is a violent and dangerous individual and the life sentence and minimum tariff of 20 years is wholly justified in this case.

“We are relieved with the outcome and glad that the court proceedings have now come to an end. Our thoughts are with the family.”