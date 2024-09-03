Trial date set for mother accused of murdering six-year-old boy

Support truly

A date has been set for the trial of a woman accused of murdering her six-year-old son.

Karolina Zurawska, from Gendros, Swansea, appeared at the city’s crown court on Tuesday morning.

The 41-year-old is charged with murdering Alexander Zurawski, who was found dead at a property in Cwm Du Close, Gendros, on Thursday August 29.

Zurawska is also accused of attempting to murder her father, Krzysztof Siwi, 67, earlier the same day.

During a short hearing, Zurawska spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear the proceedings.

The defendant, who appeared via video-link from prison, did not enter a plea to the two charges against her.

Judge Paul Thomas told the court: “The trial will be on February 17.

“I will put the matter back until the next hearing and the defendant must remain in custody.”

Michael Jones appeared for the prosecution, while Robin Rouch represented the defendant.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was scheduled for September 26, while a further trial preparation hearing was listed on December 12.

It is anticipated that the trial next February 17 will last between one and two weeks.

Alexander was always well-behaved and never naughty. He was very clever and very mature for his age ... He was amazing Statement from Alexander Zurawski's family

Alexander’s family described him in a statement issued by South Wales Police as a “very kind child”.

“He loved playing with his little sister and playing with his dog, Daisy,” they said.

“Alexander was always well-behaved and never naughty. He was very clever and very mature for his age. He had great understanding of facts.

“Alexander was always helpful, always eager to assist with cooking and cleaning.

“Alexander spoke both English and Polish and would often correct his parents with their English if they got words wrong.

“He was amazing.”

The family also thanked the emergency services who were involved in the incident last Thursday.

Alexander was a delightful, determined little boy whose tenacity and positive demeanour ensured his success in all he undertook Bethan Peterson, headteacher, Whitestone Primary School

Bethan Peterson, headteacher of Whitestone Primary School, said: “We’re devastated to learn of the tragic death of Alexander.

“Alexander was a delightful, determined little boy whose tenacity and positive demeanour ensured his success in all he undertook.

“He was an extremely loved and popular boy amongst his peers, staff and with all who knew him. He will be sadly missed.

“Appropriate support will be made available to children, staff and all those within our school community who are affected.

“We would ask that our school community’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”