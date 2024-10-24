Police question woman over suspected carbon monoxide poisoning care home deaths

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 60-year-old woman is being questioned on suspicion of manslaughter after three people died at a care home in Dorset.

Three people died at Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage on Wednesday morning, while another seven people were taken to hospital.

Other residents were evacuated to All Saints Church to receive care while emergency services launched a major response which saw multiple ambulances, fire crews and police officers attend the scene.

Dorset Police said they received a report at 7.16am to say that three residents had been found dead, and said their deaths were “currently being treated as unexplained”. They confirmed that “possible carbon monoxide poisoning is the primary line of inquiry”.

Gas distribution company SGN – which said it owns and operates all of the pipes underground and up until the gas meter – said it completed safety checks and there has been no gas leak involving its network.

Three people were found dead at Gainsborough Care Home ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

A spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Earlier this evening, we completed our safety checks at the Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage and can confirm there has been no gas leak involving our network.

“We’d like to assure the community that the mains gas network in their local area is sound. If anyone smells gas, they should call the National Gas Emergency Number on 0800 111 999.”

A 60-year-old local woman is being questioned by detectives after being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, and remains in police custody.

Janet White, 84, a retired magistrate, who lives nearby the care home described it as “devastating” and said: “It is all very shocking and the fact that someone may be responsible in any way is difficult to comprehend.

“It’s been very upsetting for people around here. The care home has links throughout the community.”

On Thursday morning, a police cordon remained outside the home while both officers and investigators from the Health and Safety Executive have arrived at the scene.

A 60-year-old local woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter ( Jamie Lashmar/PA Wire )

George Manning, who has lived near the care home in Swanage for several years, said: “We’ve never had any concerns about the place before.

“We were staggered when we saw what was happening yesterday with all the emergency vehicles, and then to hear someone had been arrested was shocking.

“I imagine it’s going to be a big investigation before they get to the bottom of it.”

Chris Moreton, 75, a community response officer for Dorset Council, said the community has responded incredibly following the deaths and had designated “rest centres” in place for emergencies.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the major crime investigation team, said: “As part of our investigation, we have made one arrest to enable us to establish whether there have been actions or omissions which are grossly negligent and gather as much information as we can about what has happened.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Dorset Police Chief Superintendent Heather Dixey told the press there was “nothing to indicate” danger to the wider community.

“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained, and we are continuing to liaise with our partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of what has happened,” she said.

“A significant multi-agency presence will remain in the area, including a police cordon, as we work with our partners to carry out an investigation.

“Following earlier inquiries, I can confirm that potential carbon monoxide poisoning is our primary line of inquiry, but I would stress that there is nothing to indicate that there is currently any risk to the wider public.

“Swanage is a very close-knit community and I know these very sad deaths will have significant impact on everyone here.”