Murder investigation launched after three children and father found dead

The deaths of three children and their father, whose bodies were found together at a house in Surrey, is being investigated as murder, the police have said.

Dominik Swiderski, aged three, Nikodem Swiderski, two, and Kacper Swiderski, two, were found dead alongside their father, Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house in Bremer Road in Staines on Saturday, August 31.

The boys’ mother, Angelika Swiderski, paid tribute to her sons as “happy, active children, full of life and happiness”.

The deaths of the children are being investigated as murder by the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, Surrey Police said.

They added that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the probe.

Polish national Piotr Swiderski and his sons were discovered at their home in Bremer Road, Staines-upon-Thames, at about 1.15pm last Saturday.

Neighbours reported hearing the mother’s “horrific” screams shortly before police arrived at the scene.

Surrey Police said it was believed to have been an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.

The force completed a mandatory referral to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), due to previous police contact with the family, but the IOPC determined earlier this week that an investigation into this previous contact was not required.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Kimball Edey said; “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of Dominik, Kacper and Nikodem for their loss.

“They will continue to be supported by specialist officers as our investigation continues.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected at what is a tremendously difficult time for them.”

Inquests into the death of Mr Swiderski and the three boys will be opened and adjourned on September 10, police said.

