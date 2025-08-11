Driver admits causing serious injury after crashing stolen car into care home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 21-year-old has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving after crashing a stolen car into a care home while he was being pursued by police.

Two elderly residents at Highcliffe Care Home, Witherwack, Sunderland, died following the crash which happened last month.

Sam Asgari-Tabar, of no fixed address, appeared before Newcastle Crown Court where he admitted robbery, relating to stealing a BMW 3-series, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving to a resident who suffered spinal fractures.

He denied a charge of kidnapping a woman who was in the BMW which he was test driving.

The Crown Prosecution Service asked the court for more time to consider whether those pleas were acceptable.

Co-accused Ryan Parish, 21, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, did not enter pleas to charges of robbery and kidnap, also relating to the BMW and the test drive.

Northumbria Police were alerted to reports of a stolen car in Fenham, Newcastle, on the evening of July 10 and a suspect vehicle was spotted in the Sunderland area 15 minutes later.

A pursuit then followed which ended with the BMW crashing into the care home, causing extensive structural damage to the building.

Initially, Northumbria Police said eight residents required hospital treatment.

Two days later, the force said a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, neither of whom were in the eight taken to hospital, had died and police inquiries were ongoing.

The pair will appear again before Newcastle Crown Court on August 19 and Judge Carolyn Scott told Parish he must enter pleas on that occasion.