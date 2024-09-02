Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boy, 15, charged with riot has case sent to crown court

The teenager cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Tom Wilkinson
Monday 02 September 2024 11:23
People protest in Sunderland city centre (Scott Heppell/PA)
People protest in Sunderland city centre (Scott Heppell/PA) (PA Wire)

A 15-year-old boy who was the first defendant in the country to be charged with riot after the recent national disorder has had his case sent to the crown court.

The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had admitted a charge of violent disorder and burglary of a vape shop following widespread trouble in Sunderland on August 2.

But the Crown Prosecution Service announced last month that he would be charged with the more serious offence of riot, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The youth, who is from Sunderland, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court for a 10-minute hearing where District Judge Zoe Passfield agreed to send the case to Newcastle Crown Court.

He did not enter a plea to the riot charge.

Judge Passfield said the crown court hearing, where he will appear alongside adults charged with riot, will take place on September 13 or October 1.

The teenager was remanded into local authority accommodation ahead of the next hearing.

