Men charged after elderly women die following care home car crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two men have been charged after a car collided with a care home following a police pursuit.

Northumbria Police said two residents of Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, died on Thursday, following the serious collision.

The care home also had to be evacuated after the crash caused structural damage to the building about 9.40pm on Wednesday.

On Friday evening, the force said two men, both aged 21, had been charged with a number of offences in connection with the reports, as it continues to investigate the deaths.

Sam Asgari-Tabar, of Stratford Road, Sunderland, has been charged with robbery and kidnapping. He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to one of the care home residents who remains in hospital.

open image in gallery Two residents died after the stolen BMW crashed into the building ( PA )

Reece Parish, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, has been charged with robbery and kidnapping.

Northumbria Police said eight other residents were taken to hospital in the aftermath with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, with one still in hospital by Friday evening.

Officers had been following a BMW that was reported stolen from an address in Fenham, Newcastle, around 9.20pm on Wednesday.

Police were authorised to pursue the vehicle, which crashed into the care home around five minutes later.

It is alleged that a woman involved in a proposed sale was inside the vehicle when it was driven off before being forcibly removed a short time later, police said. She was left shaken but uninjured by the incident, the force added.

Following the police pursuit, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, officers said.

A metal barrier has been put up outside the damaged care home, which appeared to be deserted two days after the crash, the residents having been moved to alternative accommodation.

Large cracks in the brickwork were visible around the crash site and debris had spilled out onto the garden.

open image in gallery The BMW crashed into the care home ( PA )

The latest CQC report into the home, from 2021, said it looked after a maximum of 60 residents, including people with dementia.

In a separate matter, Parish has also been charged with violent disorder in connection with the events in Sunderland city centre on August 2 last year. Both men are due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A force spokesman said: “With two men now charged, we would remind people to avoid speculation both online and in our communities as this could impact the ongoing court case.

“Our investigation into the deaths of two care home residents continues.”

On Friday, a spokeswoman for Avery Healthcare, which runs the care home, said: “We are deeply saddened by the incident at our home in Sunderland and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“We are committed to supporting our residents, their families, and our dedicated staff during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are immensely grateful for the compassion and professionalism our teams have shown and continue to show.

“As this remains part of an active police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this stage.”

Anyone with concerns or information is asked to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use live chat and report forms on the force’s website. Alternatively, they can call 101 and quote reference: NP-20250709-1225.