Man accused of dumping two bodies on Clifton bridge admits manslaughter of one victim

Yostin Andres Mosquera admitted the manslaughter of Albert Alfonso which was rejected by the prosecution

Holly Evans
Tuesday 29 April 2025 05:55 EDT
Albert Alfonso, left, and and Paul Longworth, right, were killed last July with their remains found in a suitcase near Clifton Suspension Bridge
Albert Alfonso, left, and and Paul Longworth, right, were killed last July with their remains found in a suitcase near Clifton Suspension Bridge (Supplied)

A man accused of killing two people and dumping their remains in suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of one of the victims.

Yostin Andres Mosquera is charged with the murders of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on or before 11 July last year in the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

The 35-year-old defendant admitted the manslaughter of Mr Alfonso during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, but denies both charges of murder.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said the prosecution does not accept the plea and Mosquera will still face trial over both alleged murders.

Colombian national Mosquera, wearing a black tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter the plea via a Spanish interpreter.

