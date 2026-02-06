For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Suffolk serial killer Steve Wright was a “predator stalking for his prey” when he abducted and murdered teenager Victoria Hall 26 years ago, a court heard.

The 17-year-old sixth former was walking home from a night out with her best friend at a club in Felixstowe in 1999 when she was kidnapped by the predator, then aged 41.

Her naked body was found by a dog walker five days later in a ditch in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen.

Her horrific murder remained unsolved for 26 years until Wright – known as the Suffolk Strangler – shockingly changed his plea and admitted his guilt on Monday. He also admitted attempting to kidnap Emily Doherty, 22, the night before.

It is the first time Wright, who is already serving a whole life sentence for strangling five women in Ipswich seven years later, in 2006 - has ever taken responsibility for any of his crimes.

At his sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, the ageing serial killer, now 67, wore a grey Nike tracksuit and was flanked by three dock officers as details of the harrowing crimes were laid out in court.

open image in gallery Steve Wright is being sentenced for the murder of Victoria Hall ( Suffolk Police )

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC said: “On the weekend of 18-19 September 1999, the defendant, driving his burgundy Ford Granada Scorpio, was on the prowl in Felixstowe, a port town on the Suffolk coast.

“Almost undoubtedly sexually motivated, he was a predator stalking for his prey: looking for a young woman to kidnap.”

The Old Bailey heard that Wright, who was employed on the mooring team at Felixstowe docks at the time of the attacks, was “very physically strong”.

Ms Doherty, who was newlywed and due to travel to India for her honeymoon the next day, sensed danger and armed herself with a stick when she saw Wright in the early hours of 18 September 1999. She sprinted away and escaped the killer by frantically knocking on someone’s front door, who let her inside.

However, in the early hours of the following morning, he did not allow Ms Hall, aged 17, to “escape his predatory clutches”, Ms Ledward said.

The sixth former, from Trimley St Mary, had left home on the evening of 18 September 1999 for a night out at the Bandbox nightclub in neighbouring Felixstowe. She and her best friend left the venue at around 1am the following morning and walked back, saying goodnight at 2.20am, just 300 metres from Ms Hall's home.

“Having separated from her best friend Gemma Algar only 300 metres from her front door, she never made it home, and seemingly vanished, the only clue to what happened to her a scream in the night, on the small housing estate where she lived in the village of Trimley St Mary, not two miles from where the defendant has made his attempt on Emily Doherty.”

The prosecutor said Ms Hall’s body was discarded “as if she were no more important than a disposable commodity”.

open image in gallery Suffolk serial killer Steve Wright in 2008 and 2026 ( Suffolk Police )

Wright is already serving a rare whole life order after he terrorised Ipswich in a six-week killing spree in 2006, targeting five women who he snatched from the town’s red light area.

Tania Nicol, 19, vanished on 30 October that year, followed by Gemma Adams, 25, around two weeks later, triggering a major inquiry. Ms Adams’s body was found in a stream on 2 December, followed by the discovery of Ms Nicol’s remains in a pond on 8 December.

The remains of Anneli Alderton, 24, were found two days later in woods, and sex workers in the town were urged to stay off the streets. On 12 December, the bodies of Paula Clennell, 24, and Annette Nicholls, 29, were also discovered.

The sentencing hearing continues.

