Murder investigation launched after man shot dead on London road

Police have launched a manhunt after a man was shot dead in north-east London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Dynevor Road in Stoke Newington at 12.18am on Tuesday to reports of gunshots.

They found a man, 45, with gunshot injuries. Emergency services tried to save the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been notified and is being supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem and formal identification are due to take place.

Dynevor Road and parts of Stoke Newington High Street have been closed off. Police are asking the public to avoid the area where possible.

No arrests have been made yet.

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads policing for the area for the Met, said: “Our team of detectives and forensic specialists are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to the tragic death of this man.

“We understand this incident will cause concern within the Stoke Newington community, however, we do believe this to be an isolated incident at this stage of the investigation with no wider risk to the general public.

“Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, along with a crime scene, as we carry out our enquiries. We thank them for their patience and cooperation at this time.

“We urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could assist us, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 108/5AUG. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.