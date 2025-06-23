Man in court charged with murder of partner found stabbed after house explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his partner who was found stabbed following a gas explosion at her home.

Annabel Rook, 46, was found with multiple stab wounds in the living room of a house in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, north-east London, on June 17.

Clifton George, 44, of Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, who was charged on Sunday with Ms Rook’s murder, spoke only to confirm his personal details when he appeared in the dock at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was also charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

George was arrested at the scene shortly after officers arrived and taken to hospital with slash injuries.

He was later released into police custody before being charged, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ms Rook was the co-founder of the refugee and women’s organisation MamaSuze, an arts-based unit which helps victims of forced displacement and gender-based violence.

Prosecutor Cathryn Evans repeated the organisation’s tribute, telling the court Ms Rook was “a shining light who dedicated her life to supporting others”.

“She spent the last 20 years of her career bringing joy and creativity to marginalised people and she cared deeply about improving the lives of vulnerable women and children.”

George was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on June 25.

Acting Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who is in charge of policing for the Central East Basic Command Unit, said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with the family and friends of Annabel as they navigate this devastating loss.

“We ask that the public refrain from speculation and respect their privacy at this time, and we thank the Hackney community for their ongoing support.”

In a statement previously issued via the Metropolitan Police, Ms Rook’s family said they were “struggling to come to terms with this terrible tragedy”.

“We have lost our beautiful daughter, sister, friend and mother. Annabel was a truly wonderful woman,” the tribute read.

“She touched the hearts of so many.

“She gave her life to helping the vulnerable and the disadvantaged whether it was in refugee camps in Africa or setting up MamaSuze in London, to enhance the lives of survivors of forced displacement and gender-based violence.

“We would really appreciate it if our privacy could be respected.”

Police were called at 4.57am on June 17 to reports of a gas explosion with a person trapped inside the property.

The front bay window of the property was completely blown out that morning, with debris including plants, wooden shutters and glass scattered across the street.

Two children, aged seven and nine, were taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident but are not thought to have been inside the home when the explosion happened.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were also called to the scene.