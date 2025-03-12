Moped rider wearing Just Eat jacket wanted over schoolboy’s fatal shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A moped rider wearing a bright orange Just Eat jacket is wanted over the “targeted and premeditated” fatal shooting of a schoolboy, a court has heard.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 3pm on March 4 after Lathaniel Burrell, 16, was shot in the chest by a lone gunman.

He collapsed on grass and died at the scene in Paradise Road, Stockwell, south London.

The gunman, who remains at large, was wearing a crash helmet, gloves and a distinctive orange Just Eat jacket and was riding a stolen Honda moped, the Old Bailey was told.

He was allegedly assisted by 32-year-old Omar Prempeh who is charged with murder having allegedly driven the gunman from the scene in a Nissan Juke.

Prempeh appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in the case.

Prosecutor Ben Holt said: “The prosecution case is this is a targeted attack on the victim. It appears to be a premediated fatal shooting. The gunman is still outstanding.”

He told the court the evidence suggested the gunman had gone into Paradise Road and exited 20 second later, during which time the victim was shot.

Prempeh, of Stanstead Road, Forest Hill, south-east London, appeared in court by video link from Belmarsh prison and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Judge Rebecca Trowler KC set a plea hearing on May 29 and a provisional four-week trial from December 1.

She noted Prempeh was the alleged “secondary party in a premediated and targeted shooting in the street” as she remanded him in custody.

Relatives of Lathaniel, who sat in court during the hearing, have described him as as a Manchester United fan who enjoyed playing Playstation 5, and a friend of the family said he was “very bright at school”.

A 17-year-old youth has also be charged with Lathaniel’s murder and was appearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. His next court date is expected to be at the Old Bailey on Friday.