Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after man, 49, found dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead inside a house in County Durham.

Cleveland Police were called to an address on Egglescliffe Close in Stockton at around 6:50pm on Saturday 10 January, where a 49-year-old man was found dead.

A 19-year-old man, two 18-year-old men and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody, a spokesperson said.

A witness told TeessideLive that four police vehicles were spotted at the scene.

The force said footage relating to the incident had been circulating on social media, and asked people not to share it further.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of footage relating to this incident circulating around social media sites.

“Please do not share this footage any further, as this could impact on legal proceedings. You can upload footage anonymously here.

“Anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference SE26005815.”

Egglescliffe Close is a residential street in the Hardwick area in northern Stockton. It connects with Elton Close and is found near Durham Road, the A177.