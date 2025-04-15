Man jailed for more than eight years after throwing acid in teenager’s face

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who seriously injured a teenager by throwing acid in his face has been jailed for more than eight years.

Gilson Martins, 23, of Ashton Street in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, planned the attack, producing the acid substance himself and demonstrating its effects by pouring it on paper.

An accomplice rang the 16-year-old victim to meet him at an address in the Woodley area of Stockport on March 24 last year.

Shortly before 10pm Martins confronted his victim and when a fight broke out he produced a bottle and threw the acid over his victim. He then fled the scene.

Emergency services were called to treat the injured youngster, with tests confirming a corrosive substance had been used.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was transferred to a specialist burns unit for intensive treatment.

Martins attempted to silence a witness who had spoken to police, kicking in the man’s back door and threatening to stab him, throw acid on him and carve his name into him.

Martins was arrested by armed police days later and was in possession of acid kept in a bottle of hair dye.

His victim has undergone numerous treatments and procedures since the attack.

Martins had pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of a corrosive substance and witness intimidation.

He was sentenced to eight years and two months at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Tuesday. The sentence also included unrelated drugs offences from 2022.

Detective Constable Heather Parke, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “The effects of attacks involving corrosive substances are well known and can result in severe, life-changing injuries or even death.

“Using them in attacks is utterly vile and I am glad Martins is now behind bars for his vicious assault. His victim received injuries from which he is still suffering, and has already received numerous treatments.

“We have zero tolerance for these sort of crimes and we put considerable resources into ensuring that Martins was arrested, charged and sentenced. He now has a long time to think about his actions inside a prison cell.”