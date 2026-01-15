For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A driver who killed a young motorcyclist and tried to evade justice by claiming he had a brain injury has been jailed after a huge police operation uncovered footage of him playing rugby, dancing at a festival and smiling on holiday.

Steven Naylor, 41, of St Helens, Merseyside, crashed into Owen Baugh’s motorbike on the M62 in Manchester in April 2021. The 23-year-old was thrown into the road and hit by another vehicle and later died.

Naylor avoided being charged over the death after claiming to have suffered a brain injury in the incident. He also said he could barely walk and was still walking with a limp, and using a crutch, years after the crash.

He was found not guilty in court after he was charged with failing to consent to provide a blood sample for analysis.

open image in gallery Steven Nayor was seen driving a speedboat in one clip found by Merseyside Police ( Merseyside Police )

However, Naylor’s “deliberate and sustained dishonesty” was brought to an end after police uncovered hundreds of hours of CCTV and mobile phone footage showing Naylor going about his daily routine and enjoying outings with his family.

After being shown the evidence compiled on him, along with fresh medical assessments, Naylor pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, and causing death by dangerous driving. This week, nearly five years after Owen’s death, he was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for 12 years.

His wife Lisa Nayor, 40, was also jailed for four and a half years after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Dectective Clare Barker said she hoped the sentencing would bring some comfort to Owen’s family, who, she said, had suffered additional heartache through the ordeal as a result of the couple’s “callous” behaviour.

open image in gallery In another clip he appeared carrying trays of beer around in a pub ( Merseyside Police )

Merseyside Police said Naylor was driving a black Audi A4 car when it hit Owen’s red Suzuki bike, with the motorcyclist pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

After the crash, Naylor launched into “a piece of fiction”, the force said, claiming he was mentally incapable of facing the consquence of his actions. The force accepted he suffered physical injuries in the crash, but that the extent of his claims were untrue.

The reality of his story began to unravel as the force launched one of its largest ever investigations, unearthing footage showing him playing rugby, at a festival, in pubs and driving a speedboat.

Even during his subsequent arrest last year, Naylor and his wife attempted to keep up the facade, with bodcycam footage showing her tell officers “he’s got a brain injury so he can get a bit overwhelmed”, as he sat on a sofa.

When taken into the police station, Naylor then appeared unable to walk, requiring the support of officers.

open image in gallery Steven Naylor and his wife Lisa were both convicted for perverting the course of justice ( Merseyside Police )

Det Cons Barker said: “This has been an incredibly challenging case, not just because of its complexity, but because of the deliberate and sustained dishonesty shown by the suspects over such a long period of time.

“They repeatedly claimed that Steven Naylor was unable to live a functioning life and was mentally incapable of being able to face the consequences of his actions whilst driving on that fateful April 2021 night.

“Yet the evidence we have painstakingly gathered has shown a very different lifestyle than what was portrayed. This evidence clearly showed Steven Naylor going about his daily routine and enjoying outings with his family, all whilst showing no regard for the grieving family of Owen Baugh.”

open image in gallery Owen Baugh was killed by Steven Naylor while riding his motorbike on the M62 in 2021 ( Merseyside Police )

She added: “The actions of Steven and Lisa Naylor have been nothing short of callous and have not allowed Owen's already grieving family and friends to begin to make steps forward.”

Following Owen’s death, his family decribed him as a “kind-hearted person”, whose “presence filled any room he walked in”.

This week, they said: "Since Mr Naylor's actions on the night of 25 April 2021, our lives have come to a total, devastating stop.

"The ripple effect has travelled as far as America, Pakistan and Dubai where some of his best friends now live. His girlfriend still struggles to live a normal life.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services who dealt with the horrific incident on that night and members of the public who helped to try and divert traffic around the incident.”