Man in court over kidnap and murder of teenage girl 25 years ago

Steve Wright pleaded not guilty at a previous hearing to the kidnap and murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall in Suffolk in 1999.

Emily Pennink
Wednesday 26 February 2025 06:04 EST
The man accused of the kidnap and murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall more than 25 years ago has appeared at the Old Bailey for a hearing in the case (Suffolk Constabulary/PA)
The man accused of the kidnap and murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall more than 25 years ago has appeared at the Old Bailey for a hearing in the case (Suffolk Constabulary/PA) (PA Media)

The man accused of the kidnap and murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall more than 25 years ago has appeared at the Old Bailey for a hearing in the case.

Victoria, from Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, had left her home on the evening of September 18 1999 for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

Five days later her body was found in a ditch in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen.

Steve Wright pleaded not guilty to her kidnap and murder at a previous hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

The 66-year-old, formerly of London Road, Ipswich, has yet to enter a plea to a charge of the attempted kidnap of a second female in Felixstowe.

On Wednesday, Wright appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Long Lartin jail in Worcestershire.

Mr Justice Bennathan confirmed the trial fixture for February 2 2026 at the Old Bailey.

He said a further case management hearing will be held on a date to be fixed administratively.

Wright, who wore a grey sweatshirt, was further remanded into custody.

