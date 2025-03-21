Stephen Lawrence killer finally ‘accepts he was at scene of racist murder’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has finally admitted he was at the scene of the teenager’s racist murder, according to the Parole Board, as he bids to be freed from prison.

David Norris, 48, had always denied taking part in the infamous stabbing, which saw a gang of thugs target aspiring architect Mr Lawrence, 18, in Eltham, south-east London, in 1993.

However, he has now “accepted he was present at the scene and punched the victim but claims that he did not wield the knife”, according to a Parole Board report.

Only two of Mr Lawrence’s six attackers have ever faced justice after Norris was jailed for life with a minimum of 14 years along with Gary Dobson, who must serve a minimum of 15 years, in a trial that hinged on tiny traces of forensic evidence in 2012.

A bungled police investigation led to the landmark MacPherson Inquiry concluding the Metropolitan Police’s probe into the murder was marred by institutional racism.

open image in gallery David Norris was jailed in 2012 for the murder of Stephen Lawrence ( PA Media )

Norris is now set to face his first parole hearing in public on a date to be fixed after the board concluded it is “in the interests of justice” for the process to be held with public scrutiny.

In the ruling, vice chairman of the board, Peter Rook KC, said: “After the trial, Mr Norris continued to deny the offence.

“Recent reports now suggest he has accepted he was present at the scene and punched the victim but claims that he did not wield the knife.

“He does not accept he holds racist views.”

The report also detailed “continuing significant risks” to Norris’s safety in prison.

“He has been the victim of at least three assaults whilst in prison,” Mr Rook said. “On two occasions he received serious injuries. The latest was in November 2022.”

He was diagnosed with PTSD in November 2023, according to the report.

open image in gallery Neville Lawrence, the father of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence ( PA Archive )

Norris’s lawyers argued against the parole hearing being held in public, saying it will increase the risk to his safety and that the inmate will not be able to give his “best evidence” over concerns that the media will “sensationalise the proceedings”.

Mr Lawrence’s parents are said to be supportive of the public hearing.

His father, Neville Lawrence, has previously said he is not satisfied with Norris getting parole, but if he can show remorse he will accept it.

Mr Lawrence told the Daily Mail: “He would have to say he was sorry for killing Stephen and that he had changed his ways and apologise to our family (for me to accept his release).

“I am not satisfied with him getting parole but what I am saying is if he can show remorse and show he’s changed then I will accept that.”