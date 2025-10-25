For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged following the death of a 23-year-old student in Nottingham.

Detectives launched an investigation after Stephanie Irons was found dead by emergency services on Tuesday, after officers were called to an address in Westdale Lane West, Mapperley, at 10:07pm.

Adedapo Adegbola, 40, of Woodborough Road, Mapperley, who is believed to be known to the victim, was arrested on Wednesday, and charged with murder on Friday - he was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 40-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released with strict bail conditions.

Stephanie - known as Steph to her family and friends - was about to apply for her doctorate in clinical psychology. Her family have paid tribute to their “bright young star” and said: “Steph had an infectious smile and laugh which lit up any room she walked into.

open image in gallery Stephanie was about to apply for her doctorate in clinical psychology ( Nottingham Police )

“She was a beautiful, loving and caring daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She had a compassion for others and would always see good in everybody.

“She had a huge heart and wore it on her sleeve.

“Her ambition to be a psychologist was well on the way after gaining both a degree and master’s in clinical psychology. After gaining experience, she was about to apply for her doctorate in clinical psychology.

“Our bright young star has had her future taken away and while we can't comprehend what has happened, she will be forever with us.”

Detective Inspector Stuart Barson, senior investigating officer of the investigation, said specially trained officers are providing support for Steph’s family and friends, who have asked for privacy.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 677 of 21 October 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.