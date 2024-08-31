Support truly

The bodies of three children and a man have been discovered by police at a suburban home in Surrey.

Officers discovered all four bodies in a property in Bremer Road, Staines-Upon-Thames, at around 1.15pm on Saturday.

An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of their deaths, though Surrey Police believes it was an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.

Their next of kin are aware and will be supported by specialist officers.

Police in Bremer Road, Staines-Upon-Thames near a property where three children and a man were found dead. ( Ted Hennessey/PA Wire )

The force has also completed a mandatory referral to police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous police contact with the victims.

Bremer Road is currently closed.

Surrey Police believes it was an isolated incident with no third-party involvement. ( Ted Hennessey/PA Wire )

Chief Inspector Lucy Sanders said: “This is a tragic loss of life in our community and we are working to establish exactly what has occurred.

“There is currently a significant police presence at the location, and in the surrounding area, and we would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding whilst we conduct our investigation.”

An Independent Office for Police Conduct spokesperson said: “We have been notified by Surrey Police about the tragic incident in Spelthorne today.

“We will be assessing a referral from the force to decide whether any action is required by the IOPC.”