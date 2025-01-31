Woman denies murder of ‘well-loved’ father-of-six on Christmas Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman has denied murdering a father-of-six on Christmas Day.

Kirsty Carless appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Friday charged with the murder of “well-loved” Louis Price on December 25 last year.

The 33-year-old, of Haling Way in Cannock, spoke only to confirm her name and to enter a not guilty plea to the single charge put to her during the 10-minute hearing.

Staffordshire Police said they were called to a report of a man in cardiac arrest at a property on Elm Road in Norton Canes, near Cannock, at around 3.25am and despite medical efforts Mr Price, 31, died a short time later.

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC set the date for a three-week trial at Stafford as July 14 and Carless was remanded into custody to appear again for a pre-trial review in the week commencing May 12.

In a statement released through Staffordshire Police after his death, Mr Price’s family described him as a “well-known member of the community” who was “well-loved” and always smiling.

They said: “He always had time for anyone and would help anyone he could.

“Louis was a devoted fisherman, he had a passion for fishing and regularly went away on trips with friends and family.

“He loved football, he played for a team and was a lifelong supporter of Aston Villa.”