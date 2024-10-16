Three women arrested on suspicion of murder after man stabbed to death in Liverpool

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been stabbed to death in Liverpool, sparking a police investigation and the arrest of three women on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services rushed to a property in Muirhead Avenue, in West Derby, at around 1.40am on Tuesday following reports of a serious injury.

Paramedics treated a 47-year-old man who waslater pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital with a puncture wound.

Three women have been arrested in connection with the incident. They are a 24-year-old from Anfield, a 49-year-old from West Derby and a 38-year-old from Litherland.

All three suspects are in custody to be questioned by detectives.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “An investigation into this tragic incident is still in the early stages and as part of initial inquiries we have arrested three people. We are looking to establish the circumstances and I would discourage anyone from speculating while this work is being carried out.

“Although we have made these arrests, we are still appealing for information and if you can help our investigation, please come forward as a matter of urgency. If you live in the area and have CCTV footage, please check to see if you captured anything, even if it appears minor, as it could assist our inquiries.”

Mr McGrath also appealed for information from community urging anyone with relevant details to come forward urgently, particularly anyone who may possess CCTV footage.

He added: “This is a busy road [Muirhead Avenue] so if you were driving past at around the time of the incident, please review your dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the man’s family at this time. We understand the concern that this incident will have caused in the community, and extra officers are in the area to carry out inquiries and speak to residents.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out via the Merseyside Police social media or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 08005511, referencing incident number 24000877985.