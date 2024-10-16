Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three women arrested on suspicion of murder after man stabbed to death in Liverpool

The police have appealed for information after the man was found with serious injuries at a house in Muirhead Avenue in West Derby, Liverpool

Salma Ouaguira
Wednesday 16 October 2024 04:25
Emergency services were called to an address on Muirhead Avenue to reports that a 47-year-old man had been injured
Emergency services were called to an address on Muirhead Avenue to reports that a 47-year-old man had been injured (Google Street Map)

A man has been stabbed to death in Liverpool, sparking a police investigation and the arrest of three women on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services rushed to a property in Muirhead Avenue, in West Derby, at around 1.40am on Tuesday following reports of a serious injury.

Paramedics treated a 47-year-old man who waslater pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital with a puncture wound.

Three women have been arrested in connection with the incident. They are a 24-year-old from Anfield, a 49-year-old from West Derby and a 38-year-old from Litherland.

All three suspects are in custody to be questioned by detectives.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “An investigation into this tragic incident is still in the early stages and as part of initial inquiries we have arrested three people. We are looking to establish the circumstances and I would discourage anyone from speculating while this work is being carried out.

“Although we have made these arrests, we are still appealing for information and if you can help our investigation, please come forward as a matter of urgency. If you live in the area and have CCTV footage, please check to see if you captured anything, even if it appears minor, as it could assist our inquiries.”

Mr McGrath also appealed for information from community urging anyone with relevant details to come forward urgently, particularly anyone who may possess CCTV footage.

He added: “This is a busy road [Muirhead Avenue] so if you were driving past at around the time of the incident, please review your dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the man’s family at this time. We understand the concern that this incident will have caused in the community, and extra officers are in the area to carry out inquiries and speak to residents.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out via the Merseyside Police social media or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 08005511, referencing incident number 24000877985.

